Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.97. 1,198,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,243,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.