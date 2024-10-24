Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.4% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

