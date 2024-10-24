Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2741 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.88. 102,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $55.77.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
