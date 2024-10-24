DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 4.7% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $109.13 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,330.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.85 or 0.00528518 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009124 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00103669 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.00232419 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00027744 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00026848 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00070531 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,324,205,400 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
