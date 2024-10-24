Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Invests $212,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BK opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BK

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.