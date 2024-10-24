Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 5.1 %

MCD stock opened at $298.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.51. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

