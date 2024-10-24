Weatherford International plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of WFRD opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $80.54 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.11% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $165.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

