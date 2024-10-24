Unilever PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 36.63 (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.63 ($0.48) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unilever Stock Up 3.1 %

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,799 ($62.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £119.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,680.50 ($47.79) and a one year high of GBX 5,034 ($65.36). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,841.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,493.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 2,931,127 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,738 ($61.52), for a total transaction of £138,876,797.26 ($180,312,642.51). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.04) to GBX 4,000 ($51.93) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

