iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,188,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $282.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $293.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.