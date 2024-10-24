JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys 372,402 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,863,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $80,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 86,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 773,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

