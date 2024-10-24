Millennium Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.

The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.

[Telegram](https://t.me/mstokensto)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/ReGqTY7kMd)[Medium](https://mstokensto.medium.com/)

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

