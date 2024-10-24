Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,505 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $51.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

