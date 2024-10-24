Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Earnings Results

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.67%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $598.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

