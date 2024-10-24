Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $2,074,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:C opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
