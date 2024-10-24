On October 17, 2024, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) announced that its Board of Directors approved and adopted Amended and Restated Bylaws, which came into effect immediately. The updated Bylaws include a reduction in the ownership threshold required to call a special meeting of stockholders. Previously set at a majority of shares entitled to vote at the meeting, the threshold has been lowered to shares representing at least twenty-five percent of the voting power of the stock entitled to vote on the matter.

Moreover, the revised Bylaws aim to clarify and update the related procedural mechanics involved in the process. The specifics of the amendment to the Amended and Restated Bylaws are detailed in the documents themselves. Interested parties can refer to the text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, filed as Exhibit 3.1, and a marked copy displaying changes from the previous version, incorporated as Exhibit 3.2.

In line with the regulatory requirements, this update was disclosed in the recent 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, Jabil Inc. included necessary financial statements and exhibits as part of the filing.

Jabil Inc.’s Vice President, Senior Deputy General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, Susan Wagner-Fleming, signed the report on behalf of the company on October 23, 2024. This move signifies the company’s commitment to maintaining transparent and efficient corporate governance practices.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

