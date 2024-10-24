YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,866 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 1,529.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 99,815 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 8.0% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 151,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Citigroup cut their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.75 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.