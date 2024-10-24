ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $0.48 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00103533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012093 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000068 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

