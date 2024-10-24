Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.25 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

