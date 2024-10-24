Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0774 on Top Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Unizen has a total market cap of $45.66 million and $1.07 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unizen has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

