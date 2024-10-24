Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,652,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,468,000 after buying an additional 1,224,616 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,490,000 after buying an additional 1,099,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,243,000 after buying an additional 712,064 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFAU traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 97,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,414. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.