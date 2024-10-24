Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.96. 977,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,161. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

