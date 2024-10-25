Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $81,666.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $81,666.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,247,996.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Airbnb
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
