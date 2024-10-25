Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Director Christian Peter Kargl-Simard Acquires 70,500 Shares

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) Director Christian Peter Kargl-Simard bought 70,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$23,124.00.
Blue Moon Metals Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Blue Moon Metals stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.76. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Blue Moon Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Moon Metals
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.