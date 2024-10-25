Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Director Christian Peter Kargl-Simard Acquires 70,500 Shares

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) Director Christian Peter Kargl-Simard bought 70,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$23,124.00.

Blue Moon Metals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Blue Moon Metals stock opened at C$0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.76. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

