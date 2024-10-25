Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,358 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sanofi

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.