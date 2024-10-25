Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 84 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $710.81 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $581.57 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $825.27 and its 200 day moving average is $910.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

