Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.43 million and approximately $572,992.51 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,588,897,058.239938 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00419138 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $478,620.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

