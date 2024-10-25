Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,350 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF comprises 2.7% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

