Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,017 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.06% of American Century Multisector Income ETF worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 342,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUSI opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

