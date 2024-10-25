Tectonic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 26.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after buying an additional 911,443 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after acquiring an additional 668,913 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,866.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Performance
Unilever stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
