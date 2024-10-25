Polymath Price Hits $0.0502 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $46.41 million and approximately $10,351.66 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.04690904 USD and is down -12.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $12,637.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

