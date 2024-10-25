Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $218.44 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.14 billion and approximately $218.44 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,975,409,060 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,975,409,060 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.54599203 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1023 active market(s) with $149,204,104.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

