Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 265 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $250.00 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.43 and its 200-day moving average is $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

