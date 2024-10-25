General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $181.42 and last traded at $179.77. 791,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,351,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.74.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

