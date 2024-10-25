China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

CHCJY remained flat at $13.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.05.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

