China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 475.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
China CITIC Bank Stock Performance
CHCJY remained flat at $13.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. China CITIC Bank has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.05.
About China CITIC Bank
