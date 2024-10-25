Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$4.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.76. 1,072,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,152. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.27.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.