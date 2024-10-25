Short Interest in CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Decreases By 80.1%

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

CASBF remained flat at C$3.51 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.49. CanSino Biologics has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.23.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

