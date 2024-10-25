McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,777.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,340. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.70. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

