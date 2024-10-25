BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioNxt Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BioNxt Solutions stock remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.85. BioNxt Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

