Court Place Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 817,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,879. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

