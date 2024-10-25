Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 7.0% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,223. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

