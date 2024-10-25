Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

KURA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 14,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $507,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

