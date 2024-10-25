Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of PayPal by 292.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 21,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

