B. Riley Issues Negative Estimate for Fiserv Earnings

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $204.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

