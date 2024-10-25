Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,878 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,878 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

SRLN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,774. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

