Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 2,629 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,909,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

