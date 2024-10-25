Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Lifted by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

