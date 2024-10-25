Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 331,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 365.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SMMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,202 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

