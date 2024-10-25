Komodo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.77 million and $1.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00052735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00032660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,542,066 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

