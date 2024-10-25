Ergo Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $49.67 million and $105,341.13 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,697.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.02 or 0.00541531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00104920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00230373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00026840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00070889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 78,099,327 coins and its circulating supply is 78,099,642 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

