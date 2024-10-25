Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 875 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGK opened at $327.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.55 and a 200 day moving average of $305.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.79.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

